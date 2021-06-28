REVEALED: Ivanka Trump may have lied under oath during inauguration probe
New documents obtained by Mother Jones' David Corn suggest that former first daughter Ivanka Trump may have lied under oath during her testimony in a probe of potential financial improprieties related to former President Donald Trump's first inauguration.

During a deposition last December, Ivanka Trump testified that she "really didn't have an involvement" in planning the inauguration, which Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges was used by the Trump family to improperly funnel money into family businesses.

However, Corn shows in multiple emails that Trump's eldest daughter "was directly involved in the planning of at least one proposed event for the inauguration" and that she received a "high-level summary" of inauguration plans from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an estranged former aide to former first lady Melania Trump.

Additionally, Winston Wolkoff has claimed that in December 2016 that she had a "meeting in Donald Trump's office during which she presented to him and Ivanka the plans for eighteen inauguration events," and then gave Ivanka "a run-through of the entire inauguration" just days later.

Neither lawyers representing Ivanka nor representatives from Racine's office would comment on Corn's questions about discrepancies in her testimony.

