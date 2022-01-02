Ivanka Trump may have provided 'firsthand testimony' on her dad's Jan. 6 actions: CNN legal analyst

Former White House advisor Ivanka Trump may have provided key testimony to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, a CNN legal analyst explained on Sunday.

During an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed a key piece of evidence the select committee has obtained.

"The committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred," Cheney said. "We know members of his family, we know his daughter. We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence."

CNN's Paula Reid asked former federal prosecutor Elie Honig about the revelations.

"That phrase, "firsthand testimony' is so important," Honig stressed. "It's so telling because what it tells us is this is not just somebody who's learning about what happened afterward, who was briefed on it, who maybe read a memo or read a readout. This is coming from inside the room, and the people in that room were inner, inner-sanctum."

"Now who is the person? We don't know. Could it be Ivanka Trump? Possibly," he noted. "You know that presidents are rarely alone, especially at important moments when's they're making important decisions. So, somebody inside that room is giving the committee first-hand testimony. That is the most powerful kind of testimony for any prosecutor or any investigator."

He went on to list multiple crimes Donald Trump may have committed on Jan. 6.

Watch:

