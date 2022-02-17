Jan. 6 investigative committee discusses subpoena for Ivanka Trump: report

Several post-presidency books, including one by former chief of staff Mark Meadows, revealed that Ivanka Trump was instrumental in getting her father to realize the danger of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Meadows book, Donald Trump's daughter had to be called at least twice to help convince the former president to step in and tell his supporters to stop the siege. According to Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell, the House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 has discussed whether or not to subpoena Ms. Trump.

"The panel is not expected to take the crucial step, for the time being, the source said, and the prospect of a subpoena to the former president’s daughter emerged in discussions about what options remained available after she appeared to refuse a request for voluntary cooperation," wrote Lowell.

While the committee members have discussed the possibility, it wasn't a topic of conversation in the closed-door meetings with the committee last Friday. According to a source, they hope that the Trump daughter will reach out to the committee herself to cooperate instead of being formally requested or subpoenaed.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that he was texting with the president's daughter on Jan. 6, which also prompted many on the committee to wonder where those texts were.

The committee has already sent one letter to Ms. Trump asking for specifics. It has been nearly a month, and it's unclear what they've heard from her, if anything.

Read the full report at The Guardian.