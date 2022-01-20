Ivanka Trump responds to Committee’s invite by saying she called for end to violence – leaves out ‘patriots’ part
Ivanka Trump (Youtube)

Ivanka Trump is responding to her invitation from the January 6 Committee by issuing a statement that is being seen suggesting she has no intention of accepting. Earlier Thursday the Committee sent the former First Daughter and White House senior advisor a lengthy 11-page letter asking for her voluntary cooperation.

A statement from her spokesperson given to CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett references a tweet posted by Ivanka Trump the day of the attack on the Capitol – a tweet she was forced to delete after massive outrage.

"As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally," the statement reads. "As she publicly stated at 3:15pm, 'any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately."

But in the actual Ivanka Trump called the insurrectionists "American Patriots," as CNN reported that day: