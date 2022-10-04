One of the more surprising scandals in the final years of Donald Trump's administration was his agreement with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan. The agreement outlined specific dates and timelines. It was going to be a big, photogenic ceremony, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book "Confidence Man."

"To facilitate a permanent withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, had pursued a peace agreement with the country’s Taliban insurgency," the book described.

National security adviser John Bolton was opposed to it, fearful it would lead to a resurgence of terrorism against the U.S. and NATO allies. Trump, on the other hand, was curious.

"Trump then became intrigued with the idea of a signing ceremony in Washington shifting into an even more historically resonant venue: hosting the Taliban at Camp David," wrote Haberman. "Trump did not seem concerned that his would-be guests had given harbor to the mastermind of a terrorist assault on United States soil that killed more than three thousand people, including a strike on the Pentagon, or about the fact that the proposed September date fell around the anniversary of the attacks."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's chief of staff implicated in Mar-a-Lago docs scheme by new bombshell reporting

The book cited Beth Sanner, Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration, who also took issue with the summit.

"Is Ivanka going to wear a burka?" she asked sarcastically, according to Haberman.

Trump reportedly took it so seriously that "a wide range of officials were horrified."

Burka's are the full covering that women are required to wear in Afghanistan. The Trump daughter was spotted wearing a head scarf while on a trip to the UAE before leaving the White House.

Haberman's book is out Tuesday and Raw Story has full coverage.