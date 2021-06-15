Right-wing Twitter erupts after Fox reporter says on-air that she's handing over recordings to Project Veritas: 'About to crush the Murdochs'

This Monday, Fox26Houston reporter Ivory Hecker went off script during a live report and informed her bosses that she had been secretly recording them and plans to hand over the recordings to the right-wing media watchdog group Project Veritas.
Hecker was about to start her report on power outages throughout the region, but interrupted her report to say she had an announcement.
"Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that [Fox Corporation] has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers — and from that I'm gathering, I'm not the only reporter being subjected to this — I'm going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers," she said.
"I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas who's gonna help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them ," she added before going on to report on the heat wave story.
