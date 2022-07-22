The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol announced another round of hearings following the August recess.
"The Jan. 6 committee will hold more hearings about its investigation in September, three sources familiar told NBC News. Cheney is expected to announce the second wave of hearings Thursday night," the network reported.
"Thompson has said that the hearings will come in at least two phases," NBC reported.
The report was matched by CNN.
"Consider tonight the finale of season 1," CNN's Jamie Gangel reported. "We will be back in September with more hearings."
"So our committee will spend August pursing emerging information on multiple fronts before convening further hearings in September," Cheney said.
Cheney said the "dam has begun to break."
She added "we have considerably more to do."