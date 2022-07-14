The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering another round of hearings during the August Recess.

"New: Jan. 6 committee is considering a 'second series of hearings' sometime towards the end of August, after next week’s prime time finale on Thursday, per a source familiar," Guardian correspondent Hugo Lowell reported.

The committee has had difficulty at scheduling, with the start of Tuesday's hearing moved and Thursday's hearing canceled.

Earlier on Wednesday, select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson explained that he could not rule out more hearings.

“No, I can’t. I’m hoping it is, but something could come up, just like the Hutchinson situation that warranted what we felt was an immediate hearing," NBC News reported.

The House of Representatives has scheduled its last votes for July 29, after which lawmakers are scheduled to vacation during the entire month of August, not returning to D.C. until after Labor Day in September. Congress is also taking a four-day weekend after the final votes on July 21.



