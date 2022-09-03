J6 drops subpoena for RNC’s Salesforce records: report
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is dropping its subpoena against the Republican National Committee and it's internet vendor, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Citing "people familiar with the development," the newspaper reported, "Counsel for Salesforce and the RNC were notified this week that the committee is formally withdrawing a subpoena issued earlier this year, seeking records from Salesforce on performance metrics and analytics related to email campaigns for former president Donald Trump, his election campaign and the RNC."

The committee explained why it was examining in its February subpoena of Salesforce, which noted the company had "taken action" to prevent its platform from being used to incite violence.

"The select committee is seeking information from Salesforce regarding whether and how the Trump campaign used Salesforce’s platform to disseminate false statements about the 2020 election in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack. Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks documents and a deposition regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry," the select committee wrote.

An email recently sent by House general counsel Douglas Letter was reviewed by The Post.

"Given the current stage of its investigation, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has determined that it no longer has a need to pursue the specific information requested in the February 23, 2022 subpoena that it issued to Salesforce,” the general counsel wrote.

The select committee is expected to resume public hearings after Labor Day.

"The move comes in the final days of Congress’s August recess, which congressional investigators have spent following up on threads that emerged over the course of the investigation and tracking down new tips," the newspaper reported. "Committee investigators have remained focused on Trump’s fundraising practices related to claims the election was stolen and have continued to interview Republican Party and Trump campaign officials about their fundraising tactics, said people familiar with the matter."

Read the full report.

