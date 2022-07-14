Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland hinted that the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol may hear testimony from a whistleblower in future hearings.

The former constitutional law professor who sits on the select committee was interviewed my MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

"First just on the note that I started the show on, I wonder if you also noticed the sort of strange, willful naivete that is coming from some of the people in the inner circle, who are giving, I think, forthright and truthful testimony, but I wonder, like, do you think they really didn't see what was happening until they did?" Hayes asked.

"Well, that is a tough question of personal psychology for each of these people, but I am with you that we have seen somewhat depreciated the meaning of heroism when we call someone a hero, just for not participating in a violent insurrection or not supporting the efforts of a coup to overthrow an election," Raskin replied.

"That's really the least we should be expecting of public officials, we should be asking these people, actually, to blow the whistle publicly," Raskin said. "They could've gotten in touch with Sen. [Mitch] McConnell (R-KY), they could've gotten in touch with Speaker Pelosi, they could have gone to the newspapers and TV to say, there is something very troubling happening here."

"I think that we may be hearing some more people about people who actually try to do that," Raskin hinted.

Watch below or at this link.

