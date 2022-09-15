CNN reports Mark Meadows ‘complied’ with DOJ subpoena in J6 case

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows provided information to the Department of Justice following a subpoena, CNN reported Wednesday.

Citing "sources familiar with the matter," CNN reported Meadows turned over the same material he delivered to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Last year, Meadows turned over thousands of text messages and emails to the House committee, before he stopped cooperating," CNN reported. "The texts he handed over between Election Day 2020 and Joe Biden’s inauguration, which CNN previously obtained, provided a window into his dealings at the White House, though he withheld hundreds of messages, citing executive privilege."

One of CNN's sources claimed Meadows met the obligation of the DOJ subpoena.

"Meadows’ compliance with the subpoena comes as the Justice Department has ramped up its investigation related to January 6, which now touches nearly every aspect of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss – including the fraudulent electors plot, efforts to push baseless election fraud claims and how money flowed to support these various efforts, CNN reported this week," the network noted. "As White House chief of staff, Meadows was in the middle of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the two months between Election Day and Biden’s inauguration."

The DOJ had previously declined to prosecute Meadows for contempt of Congress.

Read the full report.