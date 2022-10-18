Oath Keeper tried to 'mentally prepare' to give his life on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers "stack" and Kelly Megs, Connie Meggs, Laura Steele, Donovan Crowl, Jessica Watkins, and Graydon Young / DOJ

The Florida Oath Keeper who used the moniker "Turmoil" testified as a cooperating witness on Tuesday in the seditious conspiracy trial against the group's leadership.

Jason Dolan, a retired Marine Corps staff sergeant, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding as part of a cooperation agreement.

"Dolan testified Tuesday that before the Jan. 6 attack, he was drinking —often alone and in his garage — and getting sucked into online conspiracy theories," NBC News reported. "Dolan said he was trying to “mentally prepare” at the time for how far he was willing to go to keep the former star of “The Apprentice” in office for a second term."

Prosecutors displayed a December 2020 text message where Dolan wrote he would be "lucky" if he ended up with "a prison sentence, tagged with treason, or a bullet."

On Tuesday, Dolan testified he did not know if he would be able to go through with it.

“Is this all just going to be talk or am I willing to back up my words with actions?”

Prosecutors displayed in court the AR-15-style rifle and handgun Dolan admitted he brought to the D.C. area, Law & Crime reported.

“You said that you were prepared to take up arms,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Nestler said. “Were these one of the arms you were prepared to take up?”

Dolan replied that it was his rifle.

“How do you know?” the prosecutor asked.

"Because I built it," Dolan explained.

The assault rifle was stashed for the Oath Keepers’ quick reaction force, or QRF, at the Comfort Inn Ballston hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

