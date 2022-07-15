Secret Service denies IG report it deleted J6 text messages — but offers no proof: report
Secret Service guard near The White House, Washington D.C. / Shutterstock.

The United States Secret Service is officially pushing back against CNN's report that the agency deleted agents' Jan. 6 text messages after they were requested by investigators.

"The US Secret Service erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, shortly after they were requested by oversight officials investigating the agency’s response to the US Capitol riot, according to a letter given to the House select committee investigating the insurrection and obtained by CNN," the network reported. "The letter, which was originally sent to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees by the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, says the messages were erased from the system as part of a device-replacement program after the watchdog asked the agency for records related to its electronic communications."

CNN publicly posted an image of the letter.

“First, the Department notified us that many US Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased as part of a device-replacement program. The USSS erased those text messages after OIG requested records of electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6,” the letter from DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari stated.

“Second, DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,” Cuffari added. “This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced.”

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service, denied the report.

"We take strong issue with these categorically false claims and I will be responding in detail shortly," Guglielmi claimed.

More than 90 minutes later, he had not responded in detail.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance noted it "should be easy to produce the messages if they still have them, doesn't require much 'responding in detail.'"

Journalist Josh Holland wrote, "Like 2 weeks ago the press fell for a couple of Secret Service guys insisting they'd refute Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony under oath. I guess they'll continue with this bullsh*t as long as they can get away with it."

Also on Thursday, CNN reported a police officer in Trump's Jan. 6 motorcade confirmed Hutchinson's testimony.

