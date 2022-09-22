Trump lawyers in DC court about Jan. 6 investigation: report

As Donald Trump's legal team deals with a special master in Brooklyn and a the federal appeals court in Georgia, his lawyers were also reportedly dealing with a Jan. 6 investigation in Washington, D.C.
"Spotted this afternoon at the DC federal courthouse: Trump lawyers Evan Corcoran, John Rowley and Timothy Parlatore," Daniel Barnes of NBC News reported, posting a photo to Twitter.
"Also in the building was prosecutor Thomas Windom," Barnes reported. "It's unclear why all were in attendance - Corcoran, Rowley and Parlatore did not respond to questions."
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin wrote, "whatever brought them there does not appear to be on this calendar for hearings, conferences, etc."
The details were supplied by Washington Post correspondent Jacqueline Alemany, who reported, "They were present in capacity representing Trump RE the Jan. 6 investigation, per person familiar."
In June, The New York Times profiled Windom under the headline, "The Man Helping Drive the Investigation Into Trump’s Push to Keep Power."
"It is Mr. Windom, working under the close supervision of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s top aides, who is executing the department’s time-tested, if slow-moving, strategy of working from the periphery of the events inward, according to interviews with defense lawyers, department officials and the recipients of subpoenas," the newspaper reported. "He has been leading investigators who have been methodically seeking information, for example, about the roles played by some of Mr. Trump’s top advisers, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman, with a mandate to go as high up the chain of command as the evidence warrants."
The report came days after Windom obtained a search warrant for Eastman's phone.
"Mr. Windom has also overseen grand jury appearances like the one on Friday by Ali Alexander, a prominent 'Stop the Steal' organizer who testified for nearly three hours," The Times reported. "And Mr. Windom, in conjunction with Matthew M. Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, has been pushing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to turn over transcripts of its interviews with hundreds of witnesses in the case — spurred on by an increasingly impatient Lisa O. Monaco, Mr. Garland’s top deputy, according to people familiar with the matter."
