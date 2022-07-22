‘Fired actor’ Trump hilariously mocked after J6 shows outtake ‘blooper reel’

During Thursday's primetime hearing, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played an amazing video of Donald Trump attempting to film a message on the day after the attack.
“I don’t want to say the election is over,” Trump said. “I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?”
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports, "multiple people say it took about an hour to record what ended up being a three-minute video."
"Yesterday is a hard word for me," the Ivy League graduate said of a three-syllable word.
Trump was quickly mocked after the video was broadcast
HBO prison drama "Oz" actor Terry Kinney, who founded the Steppenwolf Theatre Company with John Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Sinise and Jeff Perry, offered his professional opinion of the tapes.
"In the end, the Former Guy was simply this: a very bad, fired actor, trying to change all of his lines, and flubbing them, continuously, in the final episode of his sh*tty, canceled show," he concluded.
Filmmaker Chip Franklin said the videos were "so sweet."
"Watching Trump do his impression of Ron Burgundy? F*cking priceless," he said.
"One way that tyrants fall is when they are made fun of. The Trump outtakes are pretty laugh-out-loud funny," wrote New Yorker writer Susan Glasser.
Other opinions of the videos were not much kinder, but some attempted to defend Trump, like actor Randy Quaid.
"More Trump footage! I miss him!" Quaid said. "The outtakes show his pure creative genius in real-time. Beautiful to watch."
Here's some of what people were saying:
\u201c\u201cYesterday.\u201d I\u2019m not half the man I used to be. There\u2019s a shadow hanging over me. Oh, yesterday came suddenly.\u201d\u201d— Barbara Malmet (@Barbara Malmet) 1658457296
\u201cThese Trump outtakes have such a Veep vibe.\u201d— Christopher Hale (@Christopher Hale) 1658456435
\u201cThe outtakes of any prerecorded Trump speech are more revealing than what he's actually shown saying.\u201d— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1658456485
\u201cAs a guy who has personally had many on-camera outtakes, *and* as a guy who has filmed many politicians with outtakes, I gotta tell ya:\n\nNo one should be judged solely by their recorded flubs.\u201d— jonhumbert (@jonhumbert) 1658457136
\u201cThe mess of teleprompter outtakes. Sweet Jesus. And people support this joke.\u201d— George Hahn (@George Hahn) 1658456449
\u201cThe outtakes from Trump\u2019s speech are wild\u2014and revealing. He didn\u2019t want to say \u201cthe election is over.\u201d We have had to endure the costs of his refusal ever since. A movement based on that denial is a key part of the GOP & continues to eat away at our democracy.\n#January6thHearing\u201d— EJ Dionne (@EJ Dionne) 1658456663
\u201cI can't be the only one that got a Baby of the Year vibe from the outtakes\u201d— Liam Donovan (@Liam Donovan) 1658459094
\u201cDear lord these outtakes \u2026 he can\u2019t bring himself to admit the loss. He can\u2019t bring himself to criticize the rioters.\n\nHe can\u2019t even say the word \u201cyesterday\u201d.\u201d— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1658456382
\u201cJan. 6 committee releases blooper reel of Trumps attempts to record a statement on Jan. 6. \n"I don't want to say the election is over"\n"Yesterday is a hard word for me"\u201d— nikki mccann ram\u00edrez (@nikki mccann ram\u00edrez) 1658456608