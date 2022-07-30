J6 witnesses found on Oath Keeper's 'death list': report

The retired FBI section chief that prosecutors allege held a leadership role in the Oath Keepers revealed the names listed on what prosecutors allege was a "death list."

"On January 19, law enforcement searched Caldwell's residence pursuant to a search warrant issued in the Western District of Virginia. One record law enforcement recovered was a document entitled, 'Death List,'" said the indictment from the Justice Department.

In a superseding indictment, Caldwell was charged with seditious conspiracy.

In a new court filing, Caldwell revealed the names were Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two election workers who were so terrorized by Trump supporters they went into hiding.

In June, Moss teared up while testifying before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"It's turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card. I don't transfer calls. I don't want anyone knowing my name," said Moss. "I don't want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don't go to the grocery store at all. I haven't been anywhere at all. I've gained about 60 pounds. I just don't do anything anymore. I don't want to go anywhere. I second guess everything that I do. It has affected my life in a major way. In every way, all because of lies. Me doing my job. Same thing I've been doing forever."

She testified about the night she received a panicked call from her grandmother.

"I received a call from my grandmother. This woman is my everything. I've never even heard her or seen her cry ever in my life," said Moss. "And she called me screaming at the top of her lungs like, 'Shaye! Oh, my God, Shaye!' Just freaking me out, saying that people were at her home and they -- you know, they knocked on the door and of course, she opened it and saw who was there, who it was. And they just started pushing their way through claiming that they were coming in to make a citizens arrest, they needed to find me and my mom, they knew we were there. And she was just screaming and didn't know what do. And I wasn't there, so, you know, I just felt so helpless and so horrible for her. And she was just screaming. I told her to close the door, don't open the door for anyone.'

