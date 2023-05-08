‘Pink Beret’ J6 suspect faces federal charges after her ex saw a viral FBI photo in Joann Fabric
(FBI Photos)

A California woman known as “Pink Beret,” whose identity had eluded online sleuths for more than two years, is now facing federal charges in connection the Jan. 6 insurrection after a viral FBI tweet helped authorities identity her, NBC New reports.

Jennifer Inzunza Vargas Geller of Sacramento is facing four misdemeanor counts; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and unlawfully parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, the report said.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Vargas Geller’s arrest, but she was not in custody as of early Monday afternoon, the report said.

The FBI on April 27 tweeted a photo of “Pink Beret” that led to her being identified has already garnered more than 7 million views.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP Georgia chair: Trump's lawyers advised me to stand as fake elector

A clothing designer who previously dated Vargas Geller identified her while standing at a checkout line at a Joann Fabric and Crafts store after a friend showed him the tweet on his phone.

“He’s always on Twitter, and he said something like, ‘Yo, check out this chick,'" the designer told NBC News.

“I stopped dead in my tracks,” he said. “I’m like, ‘That’s Jenny.’”

The clothing designer said he called off the relationship with Vargas Geller after he found her writing on the Discord platform that she was reading “Mein Kampf,” Adolf Hitler’s 1925 manifesto, according to the report.

“I was just instantly turned off, like, ‘Yo, I don’t think this is going to work out,’” he told NBC News.

“You’re, like, reading ‘Mein Kampf,’ you think immigrants don’t deserve X, Y, Z.”

SmartNews