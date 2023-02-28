Jackson County GOP drops censure of gay Missouri Republican over marriage amendment — for now
Missouri state Rep. Chris Sander (sanderformissouri.com)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Republican Party on Monday ruled a motion to censure Missouri state Rep. Chris Sander out of order. However, the party is forming a committee to consider potentially censuring the Lone Jack Republican lawmaker in the future, Sander told The Kansas City Star Monday evening. “I think I’m doing the right thing,” Sander said. “If the party is lagging behind me, I need to be patient. But I have no patience, so I will continue trying to move forward.” The county Republican Party was considering censuring Sander, an openly gay Republican state lawmaker, for fi...