Park honoring the Confederacy to open in Jacksonville, Florida during Kwanzaa

The co-conspirators even named the mission, calling it "the Green Bay Sweep." When discussing it in an interview with the Beast, he named Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) as officials who helped spearhead the effort.

"We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them,” Navarro told the Beast. "It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it."

"That commitment appeared as Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College votes reflecting that Joe Biden beat Trump. Sen. Cruz signed off on Congressman Gosar’s official objection to counting Arizona’s electoral ballots, an effort that was supported by dozens of other Trump loyalists," the Beast recalled.

It's unknown whether the House Committee has caused Cruz and Gosar to testify or requested documents from them. However, Navarro's book may be the catalyst that sparks the subpoenas.

Navarro explained that the goal was to run out the clock to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification, something he believed he had no power to do. As Pence's book revealed, he had already spoken to former Vice President Dan Quayle (R-IN) about the request.

They thought that the speeches from 100 members would force the media to cover the unproven conspiracy theories about election fraud that were never proven. Instead, thousands of Trump supporters ascended on the U.S. Capitol in a violent attack, sending those same members running for their lives. After returning to the chamber, many avid Trump supporters were unwilling to oppose the election any further.

"The Green Bay Sweep was very well thought out. It was designed to get us 24 hours of televised hearings," Navarro asserted. "But we thought that we could bypass the corporate media by getting this stuff televised."

Bannon allegedly warned on his show that "all hell is going to break loose." But he later tried to correct the record, saying he wasn't talking about the violence but about Pence.

"What I was talking about was Pence. Call the play, run the play. Pence was going to send it back to Arizona. Send it back to Georgia. Send it back to Pennsylvania," Bannon claimed. Bannon never spoke to Pence, who never had any intention of sending the election back to the states, according to his book.

“My role was to provide the receipts for the 100 congressmen or so who would make their cases… who could rely in part on the body of evidence I'd collected,” Navarro confessed to the Beast. "To lay the legal predicate for the actions to be taken."

No massive election fraud effort has been uncovered. Any individual crimes wouldn't have changed any of the outcomes.

"Steve Bannon’s role was to figure out how to use this information—what he called 'receipts'—to overturn the election result. That’s how Steve had come up with the Green Bay Sweep idea," Navarro wrote in his new book. "The political and legal beauty of the strategy was this: by law, both the House of Representatives and the Senate must spend up to two hours of debate per state on each requested challenge. For the six battleground states, that would add up to as much as twenty-four hours of nationally televised hearings across the two chambers of Congress."

When Navarro woke up on Jan. 6 he got a text message from Bannon saying that the Green Bay Sweep was a go. "Call the play. Run the play," the book said.

He also said he was scheduled to speak to the crowds at the Ellipse, but it ultimately wasn't in the cards. Navarro was grateful because he really needed to focus on his attempt to overthrow the election.

"It was better for me to spend that morning working on the Green Bay Sweep. Just checking to see that everything was in line, that congressmen were on board," Navarro confessed. "It was a pretty mellow morning for me. I was convinced everything was set in place.”



Bannon hasn't commented on the fact that Navarro implicates him in his book.

Read the full interview and excerpts from Navarro's book at the Daily Beast.