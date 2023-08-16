'The jail is open 24/7': Georgia sheriff says Trump and 18 others will be booked
Donald Trump and his 18 codefendants in the criminal case in Fulton County, Georgia, are expected to be booked into the local jail.

The former president will be booked at the Rice Street Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday, according to local news.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement, according to the outlet.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” the sheriff’s office said, according to the news report. “The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

