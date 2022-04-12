Republican behind 'forensic investigation' of 2020 election to end campaign for Pennsylvania governor: report
Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R) will reportedly end his campaign for governor as soon as Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Corman is expected to petition the state to remove his name from the ballot, leaving eight Republican candidates to compete in the May 17 primary.

According to the paper, Corman spent years "as a Senate institutionalist who believed in the virtues of bipartisanship and compromise" but "tried to reinvent his political brand as he prepared a run for governor."

Last year, Corman headed up a "forensic investigation" of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

