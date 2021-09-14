'Absolutely terrifying': CNN's Jake Tapper reacts in horror to new revelations about Trump and Capitol riots

CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday reacted with horror after reporter Jamie Gangel broke down new details from the new bombshell book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

While appearing on Tapper's show, Gangel explained the crucial role that Steve Bannon played in getting Trump to attend the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally, which he hoped would severely damage President Joe BIden's tenure in office.

"December 30th -- when Trump is down in Mar-a-Lago, Steve Bannon's in Washington -- and Trump is complaining that the Republicans aren't doing enough for his effort," Gangel said. "And Bannon says to him... 'You've got to return to Washington right now, you've got to make a dramatic return."

Gangel went on to explain Bannon's thinking behind getting Trump to rail against the election results in front of his most rabid supporters on January 6th.

"[Bannon] calls January 6th a moment for reckoning, and then he goes even further," Gangel said. "This is about Bannon on Biden, and he says... 'We're going to bury Biden on January 6th, effing bury him.' This was, it sounds like from Woodward and Costa, that Bannon saw this as a moment to undermine Biden's legitimacy, and he goes on, according to the book, Bannon says, 'We're going to kill it in the crib, kill the Biden presidency in the crib.'"

"That is just absolutely terrifying," Tapper replied.

Watch the video below.





