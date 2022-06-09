CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Thursday vigorously rejected an effort by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California to blame all of America for the failed coup attempt by supporters of Donald Trump.

"In addition to people wanting to move on from what happened that day, that horrible day, some people want to move on from what they said about that day," Tapper said.



He played a clip of McCarthy being asked if he still believes Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I've answered that many times," McCarthy replied. "I thought everybody in the country beared (sic) some responsibility, based upon what's been going on, the riots on the streets, the others."



Tapper was having none of it.

"Everybody in the country bears some responsibility? I don't bear responsibility for Jan. 6, I'll tell you that much right now. None," he said.

"Michael Fanone doesn't bear any responsibility," he noted.

Watch: