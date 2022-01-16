Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in Moise’s assassination
President of the Republic of Haiti H.E. Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2018, in New York City. - Riccardo Savi/Getty Images North America/TNS

A former Haitian politician described by police as driven by his “fierce will to kill” President Jovenel Moise has been apprehended. John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who remained at large, is being detained in Jamaica. The Jamaican Constabulary Force Saturday confirmed the arrest to the Miami Herald, but details on where it was made and when remained unclear. Joseph’s entry into Jamaica was itself a possible immigration violation. This is the second weekend in a row that a wanted suspect in the brazen assassination of Moise has been apprehend...