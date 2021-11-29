Court hearing for 'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor goes off the rails as the Jan. 6 suspect declares himself a 'sovereign citizen': report

Federal court was the scene of bizarre performance by a Broadway actor that federal prosecutors allege was part of a "stack" formation with Oath Keepers on January 6th.
James Beeks, who starred as Judas in a traveling production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," describes himself as "one of the Top Michael Jackson Tribute artists in the U.S." Beeks wore a mask on Jan. 6, but prosecutors were able to identify him by his replica 1987 "BAD" world tour jacket.
In a filing before the hearing, prosecutors said Beeks informed his production company he is a "sovereign citizen."
USA v Jame Beeks emergency motion.Screengrab.
Politico's Josh Gerstein reports Judge Beryl Howell called such arguments "bobbledygook."
NBC News reporter Scott MacFarlane reports the hearing was "derailed a few times," with Beeks professing to be a "sovereign citizen."
Politico's Kyle Cheney reports Beeks "nearly moonwalked himself into pretrial incarceration, but the Michael Jackson impersonator / Judas portrayer will instead be on home detention pending trials. He just needs the FBI to return his car keys and 'gold and silver.'"
Gerstein noted Beeks is required to be home by 10 pm each night and that would make it "tough" for him to perform.
HAPPENING NOW: Messy court hearing for Jesus Christ Superstar actor James Weeks, who\u2019s charged in #CapitolRiot. He appears to adhere to sovereign citizen theories/says he\u2019s appearing by \u2019special divine appearance.\u2019 Judge Howell calls this \u2018gobbledygook.'— Josh Gerstein (@Josh Gerstein) 1638197972
Howell has ordered Beeks to remain released. He\u2019s to travel to his home by Wednesday afternoon and report to court there. He\u2019ll be under home detention, due home by 10pm each night. Seems tough to perform w/that.— Josh Gerstein (@Josh Gerstein) 1638198601
Court sets hearing for 930am in newly charged US Capitol breach case of James Beeks\n\nBeeks allegedly joined OathKeepers as they walked en route to Capitol & pushed against line of police guarding hallway\n\nBeeks had been part of traveling production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"pic.twitter.com/luNdrASMkk— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1638189540
Looks like Beeks will be put on GPS monitoring. He's in Wisconsin now.. but will return to Florida, per attorney— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1638198044
Beeks will remain released pre-trial. Judge orders Beeks must check in with court weekly. No firearms possession allowed. No contact with "anyone known to be an OathKeeper" No use of "Signal" messaging. GPS monitoring requiredpic.twitter.com/ktNdqCZPIZ— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1638198439
"I cannot repreent myself because I am myself," Beeks, who makes a living playing other people, tells Howell.https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/23/judas-jan6-actor-michael-jackson-523279\u00a0\u2026— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1638197006
BEEKS nearly moonwalked himself into pretrial incarceration, but the Michael Jackson impersonator / Judas portrayer will instead be on home detention pending trials.\n\nHe just needs the FBI to return his car keys and "gold and silver."https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/23/judas-jan6-actor-michael-jackson-523279\u00a0\u2026— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1638198700
Beeks will now be driving from Wisconsin to Florida in time for a Wednesday morning court hearing \u2014 a fairly risky proposition for a guy who just moments ago said he rejected all legal authority over him.https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/23/judas-jan6-actor-michael-jackson-523279\u00a0\u2026— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1638198788