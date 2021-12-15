James Bond could be nonbinary in future films, says franchise producer

Daniel Craig in, "No Time to Die." - MGM/TNS/TNS
Their name could be Bond. James Bond. The Hollywood producer who oversees the 007 movie franchise says that she’s open to the possibility of a nonbinary James Bond. Barbara Broccoli, a former intern for The Hollywood Reporter who went on to become one of the industry’s most powerful names, said in a recent interview that she’s not ruling out the possibility of having the iconic British spy using they/them pronouns in future films. Broccoli — whose father Sir Albert Broccoli first brought the super-sexy superspy to the big screen with 1963′s “Dr. No” — has for long maintained that James Bond sh...