'These people talk about testicle tanning!' James Carville begs Democrats to turn up heat on 'weird' Republicans

Democratic strategist James Carville on Tuesday told MSNBC's Ari Melber that Democrats needed to get more aggressive in fighting culture wars -- and in particular in informing Americans just how "weird" most Republicans really are.

"They are a weird political party, they need to be branded as such.

As an example, Carville pointed to Fox News host Tucker Carlson's recent promotion of testicle tanning as a treatment for American men who lack sufficient testosterone. He also made reference to Carlson's trip to Hungary last year where he gave flattering coverage to local strongman Viktor Orbán.

"These are people that talk about testicle tanning," Carville said. "These are people that, like, go to Hungary for conferences... By and large, a large part of the Republican Party is just out-and-out weird."



Carville then turned to some of the rogues gallery of officials who worked for former President Donald Trump.

"Peter Navarro -- that guy was a serious person in the White House!" he said. "You telling me that he's a normal human being? No! And he's not even among the worst!"

Watch the video below.





