WATCH: James Carville cites Vladimir Lenin to bolster his attack on 'woke people'

HBO's "Real Time" on Friday returned to the two topic the show has been fixated on after host Bill Maher missed two weeks after contracting coronavirus.

Maher brought up his complaints about so-called "cancel culture" during an interview with Bob Costas and then turned his attention to "wokeness" during a panel with James Carville.

Carville brought a copy of a hundred-year-old book by Vladimir Lenin with him to use as a prop for his attacks on the left.

"If he couldn't deal with these extremely woke people, what are you and I to do?" Carville asked.

Ironically, while attacking progressives, Carville complained about down-ticket Democrats doing poorly with moderate Joe Biden as the party's standard bearer.

Watch: