James Comer can't find anything on Biden even with access to his emails: report

Rep. James Comer and other top Republicans have been hoping that access to Joe Biden's V.P. emails would provide them some evidence to support their impeachment efforts, but that plan didn't work out, reports suggest.

Politico reported on Thursday that Comer was given unrestricted access to a batch of Biden's emails from his time as vice president, but noted that "the new emails do not provide any evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from his son’s business dealings."

"Comer has made gaining access to redacted portions of Biden’s emails a major target as he tries to build a case that the former vice president sought to dictate U.S. policy on Ukraine to benefit the business interests of his son, Hunter," Politico reported.

Politico reported that the emails, "held by the National Archives, were unredacted for the Kentucky Republican and his committee to view."

"They include schedules with ordinary family get-togethers. One shows Biden had lunch with Hunter Biden’s then-15-year-old daughters, Maisy and Finnegan," according to the report. "Another reveals that the Ukrainians were praising his now-deceased brother, Beau. And then there are the private musings of multiple Georgian women saying they found Joe Biden 'sexy' during a 2009 trip that also included a stop in Ukraine."

The Daily Beast picked up on the news on Thursday.

"The revelation is a major loss for the Republicans leading the committee, who have long sought the emails in question from the National Archives and suggested they might provide the smoking gun required to finally initiate impeachment proceedings against Biden. The emails in question included schedules, Ukrainian praise for Biden’s late son, Beau, and even an article, sent by an adviser, that described reasons the then-vice president had become a sex symbol in the country of Georgia," the outlet reported. "Comer, for his part, suggested there were more emails Biden conspired to withhold. 'The National Archives has only produced 14 pages of what is expected to be thousands of pages if the Biden White House doesn’t try to withhold them from Congress,' a House Oversight Committee spokesperson said. 'It’s silly for anyone to try to draw conclusions from 14 pages of documents that the White House cleared to give to Congress, especially when it contains an email that opines on foreign nationals thinking Joe Biden is sexy.'"



