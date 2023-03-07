Top Republican called it a 'mistake' Trump didn’t bomb Mexico — now he won’t respond to questions about it
James Comer speaking at the 2014 Boone County Republican Party Christmas Gala. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Congressional reporter Jen Bendery at the Huffington Post chased down Rep. James Comer (R-KY) to ask him about his conversation with "The Fox & Friends," that it was a mistake former President Donald Trump didn't bomb Mexico.

The details date back to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's book "Confidence Man," which said Trump met with former Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, wearing a military-style uniform. He was the one who suggested, "lead to target." The book goes on to say that Trump raised the issue "several times" with Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The new House Oversight and Accountability Committee chair told Fox, "for whatever reason, the military didn’t do it." He went on on to call it a "mistake."

He went on to tell Fox hosts that the United States should deploy the military to the southern border, on both on the U.S. and Mexican. It's against the law.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Former FBI agent reveals 'the report Jim Jordan doesn’t want you to read' about his whistleblowers

Bendery points out that not even Trump would confirm that he suggested it at the time.

When she asked Comer about the statement at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, she said he responded with "no comment" and refused to say more.

The reporter noted that not even Comer's spokesperson would respond when asked for comment.

Read the full report.

SmartNews