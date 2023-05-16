James Comer should be investigated for 'Santos-esque' tales of missing whistleblowers: bipartisan group

U.S. Rep. James Comer Jr. (R) must be investigated by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for his "Santos-esque explanations of alleged whistleblowers disappearing," a bipartisan group says.

Facts First, which advocates for the national discourse to be "grounded in facts and honest debate," sent a letter on Monday to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves saying a probe into the matter is necessary to determine if the alleged whistleblower - or Comer himself - committed a crime. Facts First publicly announced the letter Tuesday.

"The House Republican Conference is on notice that a key member of their slim majority has likely engaged in criminal activity and may well soon be a convicted felon. Not only has the Republican leadership failed to oust known fabulist George Santos, it appears that they are now mimicking his behavior. We write to you regarding that conduct," the letter says.

The group raises the possibility that the whistleblower never existed in the first place.

"Representative James Comer recently revealed that the 'informant' he is relying on for his unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden cannot be located. In truth, there is a strong possibility that the 'informant' that Representative Comer has been speaking about does not exist," according to the letter. "This would explain why Representative Comer never produces the evidence he says demonstrates criminal conduct on the part of the Biden family."

Facts first to go on to suggest the U.S. Attorney's office can get to the bottom of the important questions.

"Relying on his modus operandi of insinuendo unsupported by fact, Representative Comer has hinted that the 'informant' going missing may signal something nefarious by the Biden Administration. In the same breath, though, he acknowledges that nine of the ten informants that he and the Oversight Committee have been relying on are 'currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing,'" according to the group. "This Santos-esque explanation can easily be unraveled through a proper investigation by your office. Such a review is warranted because it appears a crime has been committed – just not the one Representative Comer would have us believe."