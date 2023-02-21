'You need to know the truth': James O'Keefe's departure from Project Veritas triggers skeptical reactions
Conservative undercover journalist James O'Keefe (R) holds a news conference at the National Press Club September 1, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Monday, reports indicated that James O'Keefe had parted ways with his longtime media investigation company, Project Veritas, although reports are conflicted over whether he was ousted from the group or resigned of his own free will. This comes after reports that employees at the group were alleging misconduct in an internal memo.

The news immediately triggered elation from some groups who allege the organization targeted them in a deceptive way.

"James O’Keefe and his minions at Project Veritas infiltrated my office, Democracy Partners, in 2016," wrote progressive activist Laura Windsor. "We filed a lawsuit in 2017, won our trial last fall, and are stuck in appeals. After years of fighting this scumbag, it is extremely gratifying to learn of his ouster from his own org today..."

Daily Beast contributor Cliff Schecter focused on a video response by O'Keefe, alleging that the complaints that led to his ouster were unfounded. "So James O'Keefe — if being honest — was ambushed, taken outta context & not allowed to defend himself," Schecter wrote. "Huh...it must feel so unfair to him."

Meanwhile, Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo highlighted one of the stranger allegations facing O'Keefe as he departs Project Veritas: "Weirdest part of this is that a significant reason for his ouster seems to have been his inappropriately using the propaganda organization to launch a new career in musical theater."

The news was not universally greeted with cheer, however. Some conservative figures were devastated.

Meanwhile, Newsmax contributor Benny Johnson teased that he had inside information about something else going on. "Recording a video right now on what is really happening with James O'Keefe," he wrote. "You need to know the truth. Get ready..."

SmartNews