Jamie Raskin reveals he has 'a serious but treatable form of cancer'
Jamie Raskin/office of Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which he described as "a serious but treatable form of cancer."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Raskin revealed that he is about to undergo chemotherapy to treat the disease, which he said was was detected in its "early" stages.

Raskin said that he expects he'll be able to continue his work while undergoing treatment, though he might make fewer public appearances after doctors recommended that he "reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu, and other viruses" that could severely harm him while his immune system is in a weakened state.

"I plan to get through this and, in the mean time, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy," Raskin said. "My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition this holiday season -- and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope."

Raskin has taken on a prominent role over the last two years as a member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, which earlier this month took the historic step of making criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump.


