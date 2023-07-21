Ex-GOP candidate who preached 'thoughtful' approach charged in Capitol riot: report
Supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS

A failed Republican candidate in Maine has been arrested in connection with his alleged assault of law enforcement officers during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors say Matthew Brackley, who failed to unseat Democratic state Sen. Eloise Vitelli in 2022, was arrested for "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder" after he traveled from his home in Maine to attend a "Stop the steal" event on the National Mall.

"After the rally, Brackley walked to the U.S. Capitol, arriving on the west lawn at about 1:40 p.m., where a large crowd had gathered. Brackley stood in the crowd near the Lower West Terrace, where a police line had formed to keep people from advancing towards the Capitol," prosecutors say.

"Brackley then approached a set of stairs underneath the scaffolding erected to construct the inaugural stage. Soon rioters began to climb onto the scaffolding and tore up the white tarp covering it, giving Brackley and others greater access to the stairs. Brackley and other rioters then flooded the stairs and advanced toward the Capitol."

The DOJ's press release continues:

"Brackley entered the U.S. Capitol via the Senate wing doors at approximately 2:23 p.m., only ten minutes after they were first breached. Brackley then made his way to the Crypt, where a large group of rioters had assembled and were pushing against police lines. The rioters then pushed past police and further into the Crypt ... His campaign website described him as a Maine Maritime Academy graduate whose approach would be to have 'respectful, thoughtful conversations on the issues.''

The Seattle Times reported what happened at the event itself:

"At the Capitol, prosecutors said, Brackley led a group that pushed through police officers several times before ultimately being dispersed by chemical spray and exiting."

