Republicans panic after seeing room layout for primetime Jan. 6 hearing

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee complained about a "media spectacle" after seeing a press seating chart for Thursday's prime-time public hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ashley Oliver of Breitbart News posted what she said is a seating chart of hearings taking place in the circular rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building.

The seating chart showed each major outlet being assigned space between the room's Corinthian columns all the way around the rotunda, hinting at a theatre-in-the-round presentation.

The Architect of the Capitol says the rotunda "is typically flooded with natural light."

"Tomorrow’s January 6th hearing is nothing more than a partisan, made for TV, media spectacle," the Judiciary Republicans posted to Twitter.

In 2021, reporter Alex Cameron posted a video showing how Capitol Hill reporters set up between the Corinthian columns.



