What the Secret Service knew: Here's what's next for the Jan. 6 committee
Secret Service guard near The White House, Washington D.C. / Shutterstock.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) is detailing some of the information that people can expect to come out of the House January 6 Committee's final report on the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The report "will include information about Republican National Committee fundraising directly after the 2020 presidential election, what Secret Service knew ahead of the attack and the response by the National Guard, committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar said in a wide-ranging interview that aired exclusively on 'CNN This Morning,'" said the report. "The comments from Aguilar expand on themes the committee has presented in its previous hearings and detail to a new level what is expected to appear in the final report. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, has previously told CNN the panel’s final report, which is expected to be released by the end of the year, will contain eight chapters."

“Those are all important aspects that we look forward to highlighting and sharing at the conclusion of our work,” Aguilar told CNN.

"Aguilar would not confirm if the panel would criminally refer former President Donald Trump, but he did acknowledge, 'We’re all very mindful of who is responsible' for what happened on January 6," said the report. "'We have laid out in our hearings the role that the former president played on January 6,' Aguilar added, outlining how Trump told his supporters to go to the Capitol. 'That’s not lost on any of us, but we have some work to do and we want to make sure that we get this right.'"

Experts with insider connections on the committee have suggested a Trump criminal referral is likely, and that he will be "front and center" of the committee's report regardless.

"Asked about former Vice President Mike Pence having ruled out speaking to the committee but considering speaking to the Department of Justice, Aguilar said: 'I think it’s sad that he didn’t want to come to us,'" the report continued. Aguilar added, “That he didn’t want to share his story with us, that he was comfortable doing it in town halls, on TV or in his book, and potentially as you mentioned with DOJ, but he didn’t want to share it to the American public in what we have to share? That’s too bad.”

SmartNews