Jan. 6 committee is racked with 'internal paranoia' and 'bitter disputes': report

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, members of the Jan. 6 committee are expecting to be investigated and have their work discredited when Republicans retake control of the House next month. But it not just the opposing party that poses a threat to the committee work -- it's also disagreements and infighting among the members themselves that could complicate things.

According to sources speaking to Rolling Stone, the panel is dealing with internal division among its own members. "There have been leaks, 'angry' resignations, internal paranoia, finger-pointing, and, above all, bitter disputes over what to include in the final report," sources tell Rolling Stone.

"Remaining staff seem to trust and like one another enough to execute tasks efficiently. But the distrust between management and staff that has unsurprisingly resulted from copious leaks and appallingly bad management for the last 18 months has zapped any remaining goodwill,'" a committee staffer told Rolling Stone.

"There was a time not so long ago when staff would be happy to work 80 hour weeks and take on seemingly insurmountable tasks because the mission was worth it, management be damned," the staffer said. "It's hard to get people to give a f*** when the higher ups — management and some members — have routinely sh** on the people actually doing the investigation, whether by actually being assholes or just by mismanaging this thing from top to bottom."

Things got worse after a Washington Post report cited 15 committee staffers who feel that committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney "has ignored or sought to remove important findings about the insurrection that didn't directly concern former President Trump." Some staffers think the investigation is letting some people within Trump's orbit off too easily, as well as other who may have played a role in helping spark the Capitol riot.

Multiple staffers have also departed via "angry" resignations, complaining about missed opportunities and "personal agendas."

"Some staff have also begun to express regret at what they view as fundamental missteps by committee members in failing to more aggressively pursue some witnesses, including Fox News Host Sean Hannity. However, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Hannity was mostly left alone by the committee — and no subpoena was issued to him — in part due to concerns and potential backlash regarding his First Amendment protections as a pro-Trump journalist," Rolling Stone's report states.

Read more at Rolling Stone.