Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena demanding Trump to testify
Donald Trump (Adrian Dennis/AFP)

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena this Friday demanding that former President Donald Trump testify before he panel, the Associated Press reports.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

"The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups," the AP's report stated.

