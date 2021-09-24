'They are coming for Donald Trump': MSNBC analyst says subpoenas are hitting his 'inner, inner circle'

The investigation by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is aimed directly at former President Donald Trump a panel on MSNBC's "The Last Word" explained on Thursday evening.

The select committee subpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon.

Anchor Lawrence O'Donnell said "this looks to me like the inner circle. This is Bannon, this is Meadows, this is people who really had access to the president and as the committee says, knew what he was doing on January 6."

NBC News national affairs correspondent Jon Heilemann explained how close Trump was to Meadows, Scavino and Bannon.

"You think about the spokes of the wheel around Trump, these subpoenas is the most inner, inner circle in many respect, and it sounds the bell. Ask not for whom the bell tolls. The bell tolls for Trump here," he explained.

"And I think what this is a clear testament to is the thing that we've all been paying attention to over the past few months is this committee is really serious. They are serious. They've learned lessons, but they're also by every indication not going to take no for an answer and they are coming for Donald Trump."

Congressional historian Norm Ornstein noted the subpoenas did not just require interviews, but also document production.

"The documents may be even more critical than the testimony," he said.



