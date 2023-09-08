Son of prominent conservative activist found guilty on Jan 6-related charges

Leo Brent Bozell IV, the son of conservative activist and media critic Brent Bozell, was found guilty of 10 charges related to breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, POLITICO, Kyle Cheney reported on Friday.

In 2021, Bozell, initially faced charges of disorderly conduct, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and obstructing an official proceeding.

Judge John D. Bates said Bozell’s testimony was “simply not credible.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Bozell pushed past police lines and entered the Capitol, after smashing two windows with a metal object. He was also convicted of two counts of destruction of govt property," Cheney wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post Friday.

"He later surged to the Senate floor and, while there, forced a C-Span camera to face the floor so it wouldn’t capture rioters’ movements. In run up to Jan. 6 he texted associates about desire to 'take the Capitol and hang those pedo-satanistic traitors,'" Cheney wrote.