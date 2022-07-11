Jan. 6 Committee to reschedule prime time hearing after new information surfaces
Liz Cheney (Photo via Andrew Harnik for AFP)

The House Select Committee on January 6 is reportedly rescheduling a hearing that was tentatively set for Thursday during prime time.

"There were some preliminary plans for the 1/6 Committee to hold a hearing on Thursday this week in addition to their hearing tomorrow, but I'm told those plans have been shelved," CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles reported. "The Committee never formally advised the hearing so it is not postponed."

NBC News also reported that the hearing was being rescheduled.

PBS Newshour correspondent Lisa Desjardins confirmed that the committee is rescheduling the hearing after receiving "more information."

It was not immediately clear if the new information was related to the 8-hour deposition of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.


