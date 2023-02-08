Kevin McCarthy slammed for not applauding Biden's defense of American democracy

In Tuesday's State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden gave a triumphant shout-out to the resilience of American democracy in the face of the attack on the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

"Two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War," he said. "Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken."

One person who pointedly did not react to this line was newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — who has defended former President Donald Trump over his role in the attack – despite privately demanding the former president resign – and who now runs a House majority that includes dozens of lawmakers who voted to overturn the election that day.

"'Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken,' President Biden says. Vice President Harris stands to applaud. Speaker McCarthy does not," wrote Associated Press White House reporter Chris Megerian.

This did not go unnoticed on Twitter, with commenters slamming McCarthy.

"Kevin McCarthy can’t clap for 'our democracy remains unbroken?'" tweeted former GOP strategist and Republican National Committee spokesman Tim Miller.

"So telling that McCarthy sat on his hands and was expressionless when @POTUS proclaimed 'our democracy remains unbroken,'" tweeted former CBS News White House correspondent Peter Maer.

"Kevin McCarthy not clapping at 'Our democracy remains unbroken' is all you need to know about this GOP majority," wrote former Commerce Department official James Slattery.

Others pointed out that it wasn't just McCarthy — few Republicans anywhere in the House Chamber clapped at the line.

"Biden says 'Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken.' almost no republicans clapped," wrote Bulwark reporter Joe Perticone.