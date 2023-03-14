Steve Bannon: Trump will 'order' new Jan. 6 hearings 'the afternoon of January 20th of 2025'

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon promised his audience on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump would create a new Jan. 6 Committee if he returns to the White House with a win in 2024.
"This is why we have to have an entirely rebooted January 6th committee that lets the Democrats have, even as bad as they are, and they leak depositions on the weaponization, we just got to run it tighter," Bannon told former Defense Department official Kash Patel on the War Room broadcast. "You have to have a real committee, like the Watergate Committee, like the Pearl Harbor Commissions, like the 9-11, like the financial meltdown of 2008."
Bannon noted that he is appealing a conviction for contempt of Congress after refusing to appear before the Jan. 6 Committee. The former Trump adviser has been sentenced to four months in prison for the crime.
"You have to have a formal one," he opined. "Not like I'm arguing in appeals court that this was not a real committee because you didn't have a ranking member and you didn't have minority counsel."
"This is the way, this is why the Warren Commission report is not, nobody believes it today," he continued. "We can't have this. This is a ticking time bomb."
But even if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does not hold new hearings on Jan. 6, Bannon promised that Trump would.
"I'm gonna tell this audience right now, I'll guarantee you one thing," he said. "If we don't get it now by forcing McCarthy's hand, we will get it in the afternoon of January 20th of 2025. This will be ordered by the then-president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. We're gonna get to the bottom of this thing."
