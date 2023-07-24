J6er who beat cop with flagpole sentenced to 4 years in prison: AP

A Jan. 6 rioter who beat a police officer with a flagpole was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Monday, The Associated Press reports.

Peter Francis Stager, 44 of Conway, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of assaulting police with a dangerous weapon, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

Prosecutors said that Stager struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer with the flagpole at least three times as other rioters pulled the officer into the crowd.

The officer suffered bruises and was among more than 100 law enforcement officials injured in the insurrection.

The AP reports that “Stager also stood over and screamed profanities at another officer, who was seriously injured when several other rioters dragged him into the mob and beat him, according to federal prosecutors.”

Read the full article here.