J6 defendant who covered security camera with ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ flag jailed

A Massachusetts man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reported.

Noah Bacon, 29 of Somerville, was found guilty in March of felony obstruction of an official proceeding along with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, among other misdemeanor charges, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

He was sentenced to a year and a day.

Prosecutors alleged that Bacon was part of a mob of rioters and that he entered the Capitol Building at approximately 2:15 p.m., through the Senate Wing Door, where he remained for about 50 minutes.

According to the DOJ, “While inside the building, Bacon moved through areas including the Crypt, Hall of Columns, Rotunda, the East Rotunda Door vestibule area, the Senate Gallery, and the Senate Chamber where he sat for approximately 10 minutes. While in the East Rotunda Door vestibule area, Bacon attempted to keep the breached door open as other rioters streamed inside.”

“He also used a ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ flag to cover a security camera before using the stairwell to move to the Senate Gallery hallway. After rioters prevented United States Capitol Police officers from securing the galleries, he entered an unlocked senate gallery.”

MacFarlane reported that, at his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Bacon asked for leniency, saying that “I followed my curiosity that day. ...I made some pretty enormous mistakes on January 6."

After Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper asked Bacon if he still believes Trump won the 2020 election, Bacon said, “I don’t know… I don’t know what the truth is.”

Bacon said “I don’t do social media…. I’ve been denied jobs, lost friends, received hate mail,” but Cooper told him a “period of incarceration is called for.”