Kevin McCarthy will be given another ‘invitation’ to cooperate before Jan. 6 committee considers action: report

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol will give House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy a further opportunity to voluntarily cooperate.

It was more than a year after the attack that the committee asked for McCarthy's cooperation. In the 104 days since the request, there have been a series of bombshell reports showing how McCarthy reacted in the wake of the attack, but the select committee does not plan to take immediate action in response.

Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan reports that select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) will give McCarthy another chance to cooperate and then will decide whether to issue a subpoena.

When the committee asked for McCarthy's voluntary cooperation, it noted a Jan. 13, 2021 floor speech by McCarthy and quoted from it.

"The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate actions by President Trump: Accept his share of responsibility. Quell the brewing unrest. And ensure President-Elect Biden is able to successfully begin his term," McCarthy said. "What we saw last week was not the American way. Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. Let’s be clear, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States in one week because he won the election."

Less than a year later, McCarthy said he would not cooperate with the select committee.

"And now it wants to interview me about public statements that have been shared with the world, and private conversations not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol. I have nothing else to add," he claimed.

Last Thursday, The New York Times reported that McCarthy said he was going to ask Trump to resign.

