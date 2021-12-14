Jan. 6 organizers sue to keep Verizon from turning over their cellphone records: report
Four organizers of the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rallies to overturn the results of the 2020 election have sued Verizon in a bid to stop the telecommunications company from complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"In their lawsuit, Justin Caporale, Tim Unes, Megan Powers and Maggie Mulvaney argued the committee doesn’t have the proper authority to obtain the data. The Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena to Verizon, requesting, call, text and location information 'lacks a lawful purpose and seeks to invade the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to privacy and to confidential political communications,' the suit says," Politico reported Tuesday.

They were subpoenaed by the select committee in September.

"Investigators are examining connections between the rally organizers and former President Donald Trump, who highlighted the event on social media. 'Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,' Trump tweeted on Dec. 19, one of his many tweets calling for people to attend. 'Be there, will be wild!' Many of those who attended the rally and took part in the storming of the Capitol have used Trump’s comments as justification for the events that occurred," Politico reported.

On Monday, the select committee voted unanimously to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

