Jan. 6 rioter agrees to testify in Three Percenters trial

A California man pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection on Wednesday and has agreed to cooperate at the trial of members of a far-right militia movement, NBC News reports.

Russell Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was initially charged with being part of a criminal conspiracy that involved the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

His attorney told the network that Taylor was in court to “do the right thing” and “take full responsibility” for his role in the attack on the Capitol.

Prosecutors alleged that Taylor organized a group to travel to Washington D.C. after former President Donald Trump tweeted in advance of the insurrection that Jan. 6 "will be wild."

Prosecutors asked that Taylor’s sentencing date be postponed until after the Three Percenters trial in which Taylor has agreed to cooperate.

The Three Percenters are a movement that’s part of the broader far-right, anti-government militia movement.

Taylor is expected to testify at the Three Percenters trial in July against Alan Hostetter, Ronald Mele, Derek Kinnison, Felipe Antonio Martinez. and Erik Warner.

Hostetter previously served as police chief of the city of La Habra (Orange County, California).