Jan. 6 rioter who jabbed Black Capitol cop with a Confederate flag pole is sentenced to prison

A rioter who carried a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, CBS News reports.

Kevin Seefried, 53, was found guilty in June of obstructing Congress' work, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawful parading. His son Hunter was also charged for partaking in the riot and was sentenced to two years in prison last year.

From CBS News: "The Seefrieds traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend then-President Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally near the White House on Jan. 6. Prosecutors said they were among the first protesters to then breach the Capitol and enter through a broken window, remaining inside for 25 minutes. Kevin Seefried was photographed a short time later with the Confederate flag. According to court documents, he said he brought the flag from his home in Delaware, where it is usually hung outside."

According to testimony from U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, Seefried among a group of rioters who yelled, "Where the members at?" They then turned to Goodman, saying, "What are you going to do, shoot us?"

IN OTHER NEWS: Tulsi Gabbard freaks out about being characterized as being 'groomed by Russia'

Goodman described Seefried as, "the complete opposite of pleasant," and said that he had used the Confederate flag to jab at him.

Prosecutors say that Seefried thrust the butt of his flagpole at Officer Goodman. That flagpole was not only a weapon capable of causing serious injury; a Confederate Battle flag was affixed to it and it was brandished by a man standing at the front of a volatile, growing mob towards a solitary, Black police officer."

Read the full report over at CBS News.