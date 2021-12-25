Christmas week Jan. 6 revelations reveal select committee is following the money

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is taking steps to follow the money behind the efforts of Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"A new court challenge is revealing how the January 6 House select committee is demanding bank records, providing a new window into its effort to understand what propelled the violence that day," CNN reports. "The previously undisclosed records request, revealed in a new lawsuit, is the first confirmed subpoena issued by the committee for information directly from a bank. The committee, which has moved aggressively in recent weeks, is using its subpoena power to follow the money surrounding the pro-Donald Trump rallies leading up to the insurrection."

The Department of Justice also released three hours of new footage showing the battle inside a Capitol tunnel.

"Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich disclosed in a lawsuit Friday night that the committee had demanded financial records, prompting him to sue in an effort to prevent the committee from obtaining them. The bank, JP Morgan, was planning to oblige, giving him a deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve to show he legally blocked the subpoena, according to a letter the bank sent to him that he included in the lawsuit," CNN reported. "The lawsuit also discloses that Budowich has already supplied the committee with more than 1,700 pages of documents and provided about four hours of testimony."



